revered-guitarist-singer-songwriter-wizz-jones-dead-at-86

Wizz Jones, a legendary figure in the British folk music scene for over six decades, has died at the age of 86. His son, Simeon, shared the news of his passing on Sunday.

Simeon explained on Facebook that his father, who had been in declining health, passed away peacefully in the hospital. It was just two days after celebrating his 86th birthday.

“His loss has left a huge hole in the lives of our family. [It also] has robbed the music world of one of its precious treasures,” Simeon wrote. “His health declined rapidly this year. We thank Trinity Hospice for making his last few days as comfortable as possible.”

So sad to hear Wizz Jones has died, 2 days after his 86th birthday. One of the great pioneers of UK folk blues guitar along with Bert Jansch, John Renbourn and Davey Graham, he was gigging until very recently. pic.twitter.com/HCX40urKEL — Stuart Penney (@StuartPenney1) April 27, 2025

The musician gained recognition as an innovative acoustic guitarist and a prominent figure in London’s folk scene. His solo debut album came out in 1969, and he started using the nickname “Wizz.” The moniker was inspired by the Beano character Wizzy the Wuz. It was a nickname lovingly given to him by his mother, per Clash.

Wizz Jones Played Gigs Right Up to February of 2025

His unique sound was inspired by American legends like Woody Guthrie and the Beat Generation, leading to an impressive music career that lasted over six decades. Throughout this time, he produced an impressive body of work, both as a solo artist and through collaborations with other talented musicians. A committed musician, he toured extensively and gave his last performance this February at the Ivy House in London.

His son recalled that Wizz’s last words at the final performance were: “Thanks to all the people – all over the world, in fact – that heard my songs and my guitar playing, and came to my gigs for all those years. Thank you very much.”

Simeon added: “Wizz was worried about disappointing the audience with his now weak singing voice, but even more worried about letting them down by not showing up… I hope his wonderful music will live on and continue to make the world a richer place. Thank you for all the love you’ve given him through the years.”