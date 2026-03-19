Revered Blues Musician Dead at 81: Family Confirms Death of Paul Geremia

Paul Geremia, a revered American blues musician and master of acoustic guitar, has died at the age of 81.

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Per his obituary, Geremia passed on March 14, “with loved ones by his side.” His nephew, also named Paul Geremia, announced the news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that I tell you that my Uncle Paul Geremia has peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones in Providence, Rhode Island,” his nephew wrote.

Details surrounding his death have not been revealed to the public.

Geremia built a career spanning more than five decades and earned recognition as one of the foremost interpreters of traditional acoustic blues. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 21, 1944, he remained closely tied to the city throughout his life and career.

He devoted himself to the roots of American blues, drawing inspiration from early country blues traditions and the folk revival of the 1960s. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Geremia never embraced electric instrumentation, instead committing fully to the acoustic sound that defined his style.

Paul Geremia Recorded 11 Albums During His Career

Over the course of his career, Geremia recorded 11 albums and performed for more than 55 years. His intricate fingerpicking guitar work, harmonica playing, and expressive vocals earned him critical acclaim and a loyal following among blues enthusiasts. In 2002, he received a Grammy nomination, further cementing his reputation within the genre.

The Rhode Island music community recognized his contributions when it inducted him into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2013. The organization announced his death with “deep sadness,” noting his lasting influence on the state’s cultural landscape.

“His five decade career as a touring performer and his extensive discography guarantee his place in the pantheon of American folk-blues greats,” they wrote.

Despite a later-life stroke that curtailed his ability to perform, his recordings and scholarship preserved and advanced the understanding of early blues forms.

His work continues to resonate with audiences and musicians dedicated to preserving the genre’s roots.