Retired Fighter Fights Off Thief In California After They Attempt To Steal Rolex

There are very few people you want to steal from than a retired fighter. This is what one armed robber quickly found out. A retired fighter stopped an armed robbery in California, proving he still is very formidable.

He stopped a thief from stealing a Rolex watch. The anonymous fighter asked to keep his identity a secret. But according to NBC4 Los Angeles, he stopped a masked thief in broad daylight on Wednesday.

The masked thief, wearing all black, jumped the retired fighter and his girlfriend while they were walking in Hollywood. However, the thief didn’t know who he was messing with. The fighter fought back and managed to knock down the thief. He then held down the thief until help arrived.

“He was trying to get up. No way, we’re not letting him go,” the fighter said.

Retired Fighter Stops Crook

Things could have been much worse, though. Apparently, the thief had a loaded handgun. The fighter’s girlfriend managed to wrestle the weapon away from the thief and toss it away.

“I’m the one who ran, grabbed (the gun) and threw it over the apartment fence,” she said.

Fortunately for the retired fighter and his girlfriend, they got some additional help from a nearby utility worker. The utility worker rushed to their aid and helped pin down the crook. Nearby residents called the police.

The retired fighter didn’t let go of the thief until the police arrived.

“At one point, the guy’s arm got dislocated, and he just held him down,” resident Patrick McCloskey told KTLA.

“The chaos was so intense, I didn’t know who jumped who,” McCloskey said. “I ran to the door to see what was happening. At that point, I hear her yell, ‘Get the gun, get the gun!’

“But he didn’t know that the guy was a retired wrestler,” McCloskey also added. “So, he was able to get the gun off the guy and wrestle him down.”

Apparently, there was a second person in the robbery attempt. However, they fled the scene when the robbery went south.