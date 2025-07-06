Republican Representative Seeks to Add President Trump’s Face to Mount Rushmore

A Republican representative is seeking to add President Donald Trump’s face to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

In a Thursday statement on X (formerly Twitter), Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles stated he was asking Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to add Trump’s face to the national memorial.

“Given the scale and scope of President Trump’s recent achievements,” Ogles stated, “especially the impending enactment of the Big Beautiful Bill, the historic act that will ignite America’s Golden Age.”

“It is essential that we immortalize President Trump’s likeness on Mount Rushmore,” he claimed.

Ogles then compared President Trump to other U.S. leaders who were placed on the monument. “Like Washington, Trump did not seek his position for glory but out of love for his country, championing American independence and reshaping the presidency with dynamism, clarity, and purpose.”

He stated, “Like Jefferson, he expanded America’s horizons by pursuing new frontiers and breaking away from deep state tyrants. Like Teddy Roosevelt, Trump took on entrenched interests, reinvigorated American industry, and avenged the working class against bureaucratic bloat and corporate corruption.”

Ogles further stated that the legacy of Mount Rushmore cannot “remain frozen in stone.”

“It must be evolved to reflect the full arc of American history,” he added. “Including its most recent and transformative chapter.”

He also shared a photo of an “updated” version of Mount Rushmore, featuring President Trump alongside President Lincoln.

The carving of Mount Rushmore first began in 1927 and was finished in 1941. More than 400 men were responsible for the actual carving.

Could President Trump’s Face Be Added to Mount Rushmore? Experts Weigh In

Although Representative Ogles and other supporters are cheering at the possibility of President Trump’s face being added to Mount Rushmore, experts don’t think that would be possible.

“The carved portion of Mount Rushmore has been thoroughly evaluated,” the National Park Service, which oversees Mount Rushmore National Memorial, told The New York Times. “And there are no viable locations left for additional carvings.”

Dan Wenk, who served as superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial from 1985 to 2001, also spoke out. “You wouldn’t add another face to Borglum’s Mount Rushmore just like you wouldn’t add one to da Vinci’s ‘Last Supper.’ But I recognize that these types of ideas are no longer off the table.”

Supporters of Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy previously pushed to add both presidents to Mount Rushmore.