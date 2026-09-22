Report Claims Carrot Top Overdosed Ahead of Hospitalization

As he continues to recuperate, details about Carrot Top’s suicide attempt continue to be revealed. The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalized on September 18 after allegedly attempting to take his own life.

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TMZ reported that the 61-year-old is suspected to have overdosed on prescription pills. A rep for the Clark County Fire Department told the outlet that emergency crews were called to his Las Vegas home around 4:20 p.m.

First responders were told a man was “not alert.”

Both a City of Las Vegas ambulance and private ambulance arrived at the home. Carrot Top’s condition was unknown at the time, and he was taken to the hospital in the private ambulance.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Carrot Top took prescription pills.

According to his rep, as of September 20, the comedian “remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him.”

When he was hospitalized, his shows at the Luxor, where he is a frequent headliner, were cancelled.

Now, his shows through Monday, September 28 have been canceled, TMZ reported. Currently, it is unknown how long the comedian will be hospitalized, so those cancellations can continue.