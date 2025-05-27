Reneé Rapp Wows in Black Coat With Nothing Underneath at AMAs

Mean Girls star and singer Reneé Rapp stole the spotlight on the American Music Awards purple carpet—serving looks before serving a sizzling performance.

The blonde beauty turned heads in a striking blazer dress with a daring deep V-neck and a bold front slit. Her flowing locks cascaded effortlessly, adding the perfect touch of glam to her look.

However, some fans felt the look was out of step with the plucky 25-year-old’s mojo.

“Don’t get me wrong, she looks incredible, but I feel like this is too old or matronly almost for her,” one onlooker wrote on Reddit upon seeing the red carpet look. “It’s Memorial Day weekend, and she’s wearing a coatdress. What in the Kate Middleton is this outfit?” another Reddit user joked. “This looks like it’s made for a much older woman going to the opening night of an opera, not a young woman going to a fun awards show,” a third fan chimed in.

Reneé Rapp Ooozed Sass in Debut AMA’s Performance

That said, maybe Rapp was keeping it a bit tame on the red carpet for a reason. When she took the stage for her first AMA performance, she was all sizzle.

Rapp began her performance of her new single, “Leave Me Alone,” in front of a crowded, improvised bathroom mirror, joined by three of her dancers. She then dramatically brought down the set, unveiling the stage at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“Got my hair tied up, phone on don’t disturb/ Leave me alone, babe, I wanna have fun/ I wear my jeans so low, show my my little back dimple/ Leave me alone, babe, I wanna have fun/ Even line my lips just to match my nipples/ Leave me alone, babe, I wanna have fun,” Rapp purred on an edited version of the tune’s opening lines.

She ascended the steps to join her backing band, each member dressed in a white T-shirt declaring, “I WOULD DIE FOR RENEÉ RAPP” in capital letters.

Rapp’s performance was nothing short of bold, complete with hip-shaking and some floorwork that could only be described as… highly suggestive. Talk about making an impression!

Meanwhile, “Leave Me Alone” is the lead single from Rapp’s upcoming album, Bite Me, set to drop on August 1.