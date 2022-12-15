Avoid Clumpy, Dry Rice From The Microwave With This Handy Reheating Trick

The microwave is fast and convenient when it comes to making food hot, but it doesn’t always make it entirely palatable. When it comes to leftover rice, that can be resolved with this simple trick to keep it from becoming dry and flavorless in the microwave.

Similar to this method for reheating pasta, reheating rice can also yield better results by strategically introducing moisture to the process.

This trick could not be easier, but it makes a huge difference in your microwaved rice. Literally all you do is grab an ice cube, place it on top of the rice, and microwave for a minute or so, depending on how much rice you’re reheating. For larger servings, adding two cubes may be necessary.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: No Time To Cook? Meet The Meal Service That Offers High-Quality Dishes With Zero Prep Work

Surprisingly, the ice cube will not melt fully. The small amount of water that does evaporate from the ice creates steam, and that’s what makes this method the easiest and most effective for reheating next-day rice. It’s no wonder several TikTok influencers have recently lauded the ice cube trick.

You may have heard of tricks including adding a few splashes of water or covering the rice with a moist paper towel. While similar in theory, we like the ice cube method as it maximizes the amount of steam (which makes the rice fluffier) while avoiding adding excess water to the rice (which could impact the flavor).

If desired, you can add a pat of butter or a bit of olive oil to make the microwaved rice even more delicious (butter does make everything better).

So whether you’re at work, running short on time, or simply just want to get a meal together fast, knowing smart microwave reheating tips can truly make a big impact on the final product. And while you may never get that perfectly fluffy-fresh result after reheating rice, but this is probably the closest you’ll get.

Holiday Shopping Suggestions