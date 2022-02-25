Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Travel Essentials For Glowing Skin Without Packing Your Whole Cabinet

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Reese Witherspoon is ready to get out of dodge, and honestly, same. The Big Little Lies star recently shared a reel that showed us how she packs for vacay, without overpacking, and we’re over here taking literal notes.

Witherspoon, who recently become a global brand ambassador for Biossance, shared her must-have beauty items when she’s on the go. Plus, she threw in some random extras she likes to take, just in case. I mean, the woman was a Girl Scout. So, she’s always prepared with tiny scissors, cortisone cream, and of course a good book.

Reese Witherspoon’s Biossance Must-Haves

Witherspoon’s reels are the absolute best. She clearly has fun making them, and we the public, absolutely enjoy watching them. Instead of traveling with several bags, it seems that Witherspoon is rolling out with one suitcase for her makeup bag, several workout outfits, and possibly a Draper James dress or two packed inside.

In her cosmetics bag, Witherspoon first packs her favorite Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Moisturizer. She’s been known to rave about this product, which plumps, smooths, and hydrates her skin. Next, she packs Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil, which she said, “takes off all my makeup–it’s a cleanser, it’s amazing.”

Her next must-have product is Biossance Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum. This soothing night serum even has Jonathan Van Ness singing its praises. Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is next on the roster. This product brightens, hydrates, and firms the skin leaving it soft and smooth. Lastly, Biossance Squalane + Bamboo Deodorant is added to the bag. Grapefruit, geranium, and clary sage help neutralize odor and absorb excess moisture. Definitely a must-have for any trip, but especially when there’s a beach and lots of outside fun to be had.

Hello, Sunshine

Wherever Witherspoon is headed we’re a bit jealous. A more recent Instagram post contains a selfie of Witherspoon on a beach and holding a wine glass. Her flawless face obviously reaping the benefits of her cosmetic essentials. The caption on her photo simply states, “Always chasing the sunshine.”

Wherever you are headed next, whether it’s a day trip or an extended trip, make sure to get your essentials. Take it from Witherspoon and be prepared for any and all occasions. Pack your iPad, books, toothbrush and toothpaste, cotton swabs, and eyedrops. But most importantly, bring your skincare routine, your face will thank you for years to come.

