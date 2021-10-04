Ree Drummond Reveals The Rock Bottom Moment That Inspired 60lb Weight Loss

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond has been enjoying her new body after recently losing an impressive 60 pounds. Drummond is now getting candid with her fans and followers about what it took to initiate such a drastic change in her life, including her “rock bottom” moment.

What Was Rock Bottom For Ree Drummond?

Everyone’s inspiration for a lifestyle change is different, and Ree Drummond recently opened up about what made her want to adjust her habits. During an interview with ET, the Food Network star recalled one night in particular that motivated her to change. “So you know, it just kept creeping up,” Drummond explained, referring to her health continuously being pushed aside to make room for work.

The Pioneer Woman star continued, “I basically hit rock bottom eating chips and salsa one night. I went a little overboard, but I thought that night, ‘I am going to start tomorrow.'” So at age 52, Drummond described that moment caused her to make small changes that led to a drastic outcome.

How Did Ree Drummond Lose So Much Weight?

Despite Drummond’s incredible results, she explained that it didn’t take anything too special to get there. “The scale was sort of a gauge for me that I was heading in the right direction. And it was never about ‘I have to lose this amount.'” Instead, the blogger explained that simply adding “the routine of exercise in your day” was a critical shift for her. Drummond kept her exercise routine relatively simple, too, as she said she either “walked with the dogs or did the rowing machine.”

The most significant change Drummond said needed to happen first was a “simple shift in mindset.” When she started her weight loss journey, Drummond’s primary goal was to feel better in her body. Of course, incorporating more exercise and cutting down on calories was a huge help in shedding over 50 pounds. Still, Drummond said she was sick of feeling “tired, puffy, and desperate.” When Drummond focused on treating her body healthier instead of concentrating on her weight, she claimed the process was much easier than previous attempts to lose weight.

Ree Drummond’s Advice To Others

Ree Drummond is serving as an inspiration for people all over the country, proving it’s never too late to transform yourself for the better. “It only took me 52 years to figure it out, but that’s okay!” Drummond shared.

Regarding her advice to others trying to achieve similar success, the Food Network star kept it simple. “Remember that feeling good, realistic goals, being healthy, and having fun is the way to go!” Drummond encouraged.