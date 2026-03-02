‘Red Dwarf’ Co-Creator Dies, Rob Grant Was 70

Rob Grant, the British comedy writer and co-creator of the cult science-fiction sitcom Red Dwarf, has died at the age of 70.

Grant passed away suddenly on February 25, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most influential figures in British TV comedy.

Grant’s family shared the news via the Red Dwarf fan site Ganymede & Titan, saying: “With much sadness, we have to announce that Rob Grant, co-creator of Red Dwarf, passed away suddenly … a great loss to his family, friends and comedy fans across the world.”

Born in Salford, Greater Manchester, in September 1955, Grant began his career writing for radio before moving into television. In partnership with Doug Naylor, he helped shape Red Dwarf from a sketch on Son Of Cliché into a hit sitcom that first aired on BBC Two in 1988. The series, which followed the misadventures of the last human alive, Dave Lister, and his unlikely companions aboard a distant mining ship, achieved cult status and drew millions of viewers during its original run and subsequent revivals.

Alongside Red Dwarf, Grant and Naylor also wrote for satirical and comedy shows, including Spitting Image and The 10 Percenters. After parting ways creatively in the mid-1990s, Grant pursued solo writing, penning novels and other television work.

Rob Grant Was Set To Write Another ‘Red Dwarf’ Novel Before His Death

The news of his death came days after Grant announced a new Red Dwarf prequel novel titled Red Dwarf: Titan, co-written with screenwriter Andrew Marshall and set for publication in July 2026. It remains unclear whether the book’s release plans will change.

Tributes poured in from friends and collaborators. Red Dwarf star Craig Charles wrote on social media that Grant’s passing left him “in total shock” and described him as “one of the funniest people [he’s] ever met.” Charles wrote that Grant’s creative vision had an “immeasurable” impact on his life.

Fans and colleagues alike recognised Grant’s influence on British television and his ability to blend sharp humour with science-fiction themes, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture.