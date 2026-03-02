Rebel Wilson Shares Baby Bump Photos of Her Wife Ahead of Second Child’s Arrival

Pitch Perfect franchise fan favorite Rebel Wilson hit the right note on social media, showing off her wife’s growing baby bump in style.

In the picturesque snapshot, Wilson’s wife, Ramona Agruma, sported capri pants and a striped shirt rolled up to reveal her belly, standing barefoot on a scenic beach. The mother-to-be gazed dramatically into the distance, her blonde locks pulled back and shades on as the sun set.

“I’m so lucky to have so much love in my life and lovely things happening thanks to this beauty @ramonaagruma – Happy Valentine’s Day 🩷 (and to all those single people out there – I feel you, I was you for most of my life – live your best authentic life and you will shine and the right person will see your light!),” the 46-year-old wrote alongside the Feb. 14 Instagram post.

“I love you ❤️ you’re my forever Valentine 😍😘 @rebelwilson,” Agruma wrote in the comments section to the sweet post.

Naturally, high-profile pals and fans flocked to the comments, showering Wilson and Agruma with love.

“I’m sooo happy for the both of you,” Pussycat Dolls legend Nicole Scherzinger swooned. “Beautiful congratulations, sweeties,” comedian Judi Love added.

“You have no idea how much I needed to read those words, happy Valentines Rebel Rebel,” one top fan comment read.

Of course, this being the year of our lord 2026, some onlookers took offense to Wilson’s words about being single on Cupid’s big day…

“Being single is not something to be sympathised with, nor some affliction to be cured. You should know this,” one not-so-hopeless romantic lectured.

Rebel Wison’s Wife Revealed Her Upcoming Baby Back in December

Meanwhile, Wilson and Agruma announced in December that they are expecting their second child.

“The happiest news in our family,” Agruma gushed in the Dec. 8 Instagram post. “It will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way. I love you @rebelwilson.”

The couple shared their news in a video that included family photos and a positive pregnancy test. In the clip, Agruma also revealed her growing baby bump by lifting her pink sweater to show her belly in a fitted black top.

In November 2022, Wilson delighted fans with the announcement of her first daughter’s birth.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her. She’s a beautiful miracle!” the Bridesmaids actress wrote alongside a snapshot of her newborn on a blanket.

The couple tied the knot in September 2024 in a seaside ceremony at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, Italy.