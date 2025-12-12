‘Pitch Perfect’ Star and Wife Expecting Baby

A Pitch Perfect fan favorite is adding another baby to their family.

Rebel Wilson’s wife, Ramona Agruma, recently announced that she is expecting their second child.

“The happiest news in our family,” Ramona gushed in a December 8 Instagram post. “It will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way. I love you @rebelwilson.”

The couple announced their news with a video featuring family photos and a shot of their positive pregnancy test. Ramona also revealed her growing baby bump, lifting her pink sweater to show her belly in a fitted black top.

The Pitch Perfect star also took to the comments section to express her excitement about baby number two.

“Baby, so happy for our gorgeous babies!” the 45-year-old gushed.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Welcomed Their First Baby in 2022

In November 2022, Wilson surprised fans by announcing the birth of her first daughter.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” the Bridesmaids actress wrote alongside a photo of her newborn on a blanket.

Wilson added she was “forever grateful” to everyone involved, thanking her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

‘Pitch Perfect’ star Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Paramount Pictures via Getty Images)

“Thank you for helping me start my own family. It’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” Wilson concluded.

Wilson had confirmed her relationship with Agruma just five months earlier. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2023, with Wilson proposing in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle in California.

The couple tied the knot in September 2024 in a sweet seaside ceremony at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, Italy.