‘WeCrashed’s’ Rebekah Neumann Has A Famous Cousin

The new Apple+ series WeCrashed follows the rise and fall of the company WeWork and its founders, Adam and Rebekah Neumann. While the story of the company is interesting, fans of the show were more interested in the celebrity cousin Rebekah has.

Who Is Rebekah Neumann’s Famous Cousin?

During the show, it’s briefly mentioned that Neumann, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, has a familial connection to none other than Gwyneth Paltrow. The two are cousins and, while it’s unknown how close the pair are in real life, they are definitely close on the family tree.

Neumann, born Rebekah Paltrow, is the daughter of Bob Paltrow. His brother, producer and director Bruce Paltrow, is the father of actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Neumann is six years younger than Paltrow, and the two grew up on opposite coasts — Neumann on the East, and Paltrow on the West.

However, the cousins were still fairly close; Paltrow was even interviewed for a 2016 profile of the Neumanns. “Her mom came from a lot of money and they had a huge piece of property, a big beautiful house,” the actress said, talking about Neumann’s family life. “Her mother Evelyn has amazing taste: every linen perfect. They had a lot of help and every comfort.”

Neumann’s older brother Keith passed away when he was 23 and she was 11. When Paltrow won her Oscar for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, she dedicated the award to her cousin’s memory.

Neumann And Paltrow Remained Close Over The Years

The cousins continued to keep in contact over the years, with Neumann even attempting an acting career of her own. She also claims to have penned a few articles for Goop, Paltrow’s wellness website. However, if she did write any articles for Goop, they are nowhere to be found on the website today.

Neumann and Paltrow grew even closer while Neumann and her husband were developing WeWork. The couple bought a home on Long Island’s Amagansett close to Paltrow’s own house. In 2018, when Neumann launched the WeWork school WeGrow, Neumann and Paltrow filmed a video discussing the topic. The video has since been removed from the Goop website but remains on the WeWork Facebook page.

While it’s clear the cousins have had a close relationship over the years, Paltrow has not publicly commented on Neumann’s WeWork controversies or the many podcasts, documentaries, and TV shows about them. Perhaps this has to do with controversies Paltrow’s own brand has suffered? The rise and fall of WeWork seem stranger than fiction at times, and the fact that Neumann is cousins with an Oscar-winning actress just adds to the craziness of the story.

