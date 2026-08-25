Reba McEntire Reacts to Dolly Parton’s Passing

Country music icon Reba McEntire is honoring fellow icon Dolly Parton in a touching tribute.

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“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side,” the “Fancy” singer wrote in an Instagram post.

“Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang.”

In the post, McEntire shared pictures of her and Parton over the years, including a throwback from early in McEntire’s career, and a shot from Parton’s appearance on McEntire’s hit show Reba.

“Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba.”

McEntire’s frequent co-star, Melissa Peterman, commented on the post. “I will never forget the week she spent with us doing the tv show. She was everything you wanted her to be and more. She could do everything. I loved her music, her movies, her sense of humor, her outlook on life. I loved her. Beautiful tribute @reba for your beautiful friend @dollyparton 💔”

“As a kid from Appalachia, it’s wild how much of an impact the two of you had on me as a youngin’ and continue to as an adult. Forever grateful for you both.🩷🦋 Rest easy and high on that mountain, Dolly,” artist Matt Moore wrote.

Stage and screen actress Kristin Chenoweth, added “I loved dolly so much. And i love YOU Reba. ❤️”

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri also commented, writing “A bright light has gone home. What a joy she was. Talk about leaving an indelible mark on the world. I’m sorry for the loss of your friend❤️”

“Thank YOU for introducing me to her. She was everything! So sorry for your loss,” NSYNC’s Lance Bass commented.