Reality TV Star Hospitalized After Alleged Assault at Taco Bell

A controversial reality TV personality had to seek medical attention after an alleged assault at a Miami Taco Bell location.

Yulissa Escobar, a former cast member on Love Island USA, contacted police early Monday morning, claiming a woman had hit her while at a Taco Bell location, per TMZ.

‘Love Island USA’ cast member Yulissa Escobar (Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

Escobar claims a man made several “inappropriate remarks” about her — which she claims she ignored. A woman, who was with the alleged harasser, is said to have gone up to the Love Island personality and hit her in the right side of her face. The pair then fled in a white Mercedes; their identities are unknown as of press time.

The reality TV figure, who was infamous booted from Love Island after clips of her saying the n-word surfaced, then sought medical attention at a hospital. Doctors there said she was concussed from the hit.

Escobar is now resting at home as police investigate the matter.

The celeb, who now works in “hospitality and events,” speculated that the woman could have attacked her due to the Love Island controversy, but she did not clarify why she thinks that is the case.

At the time, Escobar claimed she was “not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind” the n-word when she used it — an excuse much of the public didn’t buy in the slightest.