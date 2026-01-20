Reality TV Favorite Reveals Hospitalization for ‘Nasty’ Health Issue After Welcoming Baby Girl

Reality TV personality Georgia Harrison was recently hospitalized with a “nasty infection” only weeks after giving birth to her baby daughter.

The 31-year-old revealed in November that she had welcomed her first child, Sahara, with her boyfriend, Jack Stacey.

In a Dec. 22 Instagram post, the former Love Island reality TV star revealed that she had fallen ill and was admitted to the same hospital where she had given birth to her baby just weeks earlier.

Harrison shared a gallery of photos, including one showing her being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. She assured her 1.3 million followers that she is now “on the road to recovery” and looking forward to spending her first Christmas with her baby girl.

Her post also included photos of her cradling her daughter and appearing on the ITV talk show Loose Women.

“Here’s the most random dump you’ll ever see,” she began in the caption to her post. “t’s been a whirl wind of a week, I ended up back where Sahara was born with a nasty infection but I’m on the road to recovery now and we’re all ready for our first Christmas as a family,” she added.

Georgia Harrison’s Reality TV Pals Gushed Over Her New Baby

The reality TV star announced on social media in November that she and her partner welcomed their first child. She wrote: “Sahara Jean Stacey. Born 12.09 on the 30th October 2025. We are more in love than we ever could have imagined. Thank you so much.”

Harrison also shared photos from the birth, capturing the moment she and her boyfriend held their baby daughter for the first time. Fans and followers flooded the proud parents with support after the announcement.

The Only Way Is Essex alum Gemma Collins wasted no time spreading the love, writing: “CONGRATULATIONS.” Fellow Love Islander Molly Smith chimed in with: “Congratulations!!!! so so beautiful.” Arabella Chi joined the celebration, adding: “Congrats, my love, welcome to the girl mum crew, it’s the best.”

Not to be outdone, Love Island’s Samie Eilish gushed: “Oo happy for you guys!! She is PERFECT,” while Chloe Burrows rounded it off with: “Congratulations angel girl!!!!!”

Clearly, the Love Island alumni group chat is thriving.