‘Real Housewives’ Star and Husband Arrested on Fraud Charges

Dr. Wendy Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac fame and her husband, Eddie, have been arrested on fraud charges.

TMZ reported that the couple was booked in Westminster, Maryland, on Thursday.

The outlet reports that the 41-year-old reality star and her husband are facing 16 charges, including seven felony counts related to alleged fraud involving “false or misleading information” exceeding $300.

TMZ also published the mugshots of the couple, featuring both of them grinning widely for the booking officer.

Wtf you mean ‘RHOP' star Wendy Osefo and her husband have been booked on fraud charges in Maryland??? pic.twitter.com/P471jIj1Sd — Mílagro Press (@milagropress) October 10, 2025

Police say the couple reported designer bags and jewelry stolen from their bedroom during a burglary in Jamaica in April 2024. However, the Real Housewives star was later allegedly seen wearing one of the diamond rings in a social media post.

A police investigation found that other items reported as stolen had been purchased and returned for a full refund before the alleged burglary.

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband pictured in May. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

According to bail recommendation documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors allege the couple reported a $450,000 personal property loss to an insurance company.

Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Arrest Comes After a ‘Real Housewives’ Co-Star was Recently Released From Prison

Their arrest comes just over a month after RHOP costar Karen Huger was released early from prison on Sept. 2. Karen had served six months after being found guilty in a March 2024 car crash and DUI arrest near Bethesda, Maryland.

Osefo recently commented on Huger’s release, an event featured in footage during RHOP‘s season 10 premiere on Oct. 5.

“I have not spoken to her since her release,” she told Deadline in an interview published Wednesday. “However, I feel like everybody should be given the opportunity to have a platform to tell their own story. There’s no point or purpose in your story being told by others.”

Osefo, a former CNN commentator with multiple college degrees, joined the cast of Real Housewives of Potomac in 2020.