‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum’s Daughter Charged for Alleged Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alexa Curtin, daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin, is facing legal trouble after being found with drug paraphernalia.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ obtained court documents saying Curtin was cited on July 21 at a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant in Fullerton, California.

Cops said they found an opium pipe when speaking with her. The citation also listed her as homeless.

Curtin was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to The U.S. Sun, Curtin is listed as a fugitive and has a warrant out for her arrest. It was issued on Oct. 17.

In February 2026, Curtin did an interview on the streets of Los Angeles with the YouTube channel LA to You Interviews.

She shared that “bad things” have happened to her while living in Los Angeles, adding she’s developed an addiction to fentanyl.

“I was doing heroin and then I kind of like, met some people. They introduced me to fentanyl, so I started doing fentanyl, and basically my life just kind of like went downhill,” she said.

In the video, she appeared disheveled, missing teeth and eyebrows. She also said she lost two fingers after a car accident due to her drug use.

She also revealed that she was “kind of cut off right now” from her parents, who are living in San Diego.

“Maybe I get sober again and then maybe they’re gonna supply me with money again,” she said. “But right now they don’t really want anything to do with me.”