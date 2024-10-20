Real Estate Mogul’s Wife Spotted at Country Club Hours Before Vanishing in Final Photo

On October 6th, Suzanne Clark Simpson, wife of real estate mogul Brad Simpson, allegedly went missing late Sunday night. A photo of Suzanne outside of a local country club, which is claimed to be her final photo before her disappearance, was recently released.

The photo is blurry and shows Suzanne from behind as she walks around the The Argyle Country Club in Alamo Heights, Texas. The picture was taken just hours before Simpson vanished.

Texas DPS and the Olmos Park Department released this photo of Suzanne Clark Simpson, missing since Monday. She was wearing this exact black dress. Her husband was booked into Bexar Co. Jail today but is not cooperating with police. Tips: (210) 822-2000 pic.twitter.com/XrwW1iXYjX — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) October 10, 2024

It’s been reported that Simpson’s neighbor saw Suzanne’s husband “hit and restrain Suzanne before walking off to nearby woods.” That same neighbor later heard screaming coming from that area.

(Photo via Olmos Park Police)

Brad Simpson was later arrested in Kendall County and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence and unlawful restraint.

Police Ask for the Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Wife of Real Estate Mogul

Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas made a statement during a news conference about the photo.

“We want people to have seen that photo and think, and say you know what, I think we saw her,” he said. “And maybe she’s in that same clothing. We don’t know, maybe she was in distress. We don’t know that, but we want the public to have seen her.”

Officials have found “two articles of interest in the woods” and “possible evidence” inside Simpson’s home, according to Fox News. Police are also searching Brad Simpson’s other properties for evidence.

Brad Simpson is currently being held at a $2 million bond in the Kendall County Jail.

(Photo via Kendall County Sheriff’s Office)

The police are currently asking the public for help in finding Suzanne.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance, asking anyone who saw Brad’s black 2019 GMC AT4 pickup truck, with a Texas license plate MWD7050, between the morning of Oct. 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 8, to please contact the Olmos Park Police Department.”