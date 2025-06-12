Read Disney Sitcom Star’s Latest Update Amidst Frightening Hospitalization

Following his recent hospitalization, former Disney sitcom star Rondell Sheridan opens up about the frightening situation.

In a post on Instagram, the That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home castmate revealed he was diagnosed with severe pancreatitis.

“On May 12th, I had an esophagogstroduodenoscopy with endoscopic ultrasound for a pancreatic cyst drain,” he explained. “Which is a fancy way of saying they put a camera and teeny tiny operating tools down my throat and through my stomach to drain fluids from my pancreas.”

The actor further shared, “The procedure went well enough that I was sent home two days later, on May 14th. So happy to be here!”

The Disney sitcom star then revealed he lost more than 40 pounds following the hospitalization. “Who needs Ozempic when you can have severe pancreatitis?” he jokingly asked. “I’m starting on solid foods for the first time in at least two weeks: rice with chicken breast (no skin). I am on a no-fat diet: no butter, cheese, mayo, fried anything, chips, nothing.”

“Bland or not, believe me, food never tasted so good,” he pointed out.

The Disney Star Will Undergo The Procedure Again Later This Month

Meanwhile, Sheridan said he would be undergoing a second esophagogstroduodenoscopy on June 28.

“If the level of fluids remaining in my pancreas is right, I will then be scheduled to have my gallbladder removed,” he noted. “If not, they’ll have to repeat the drainage procedure every couple of weeks until I’m good to go. We’re hoping for positive things.”

Sheridan admitted that the whole situation has left him very weak. But he said he is working on regaining his strength. He is making it a goal to go for a short walk soon.

The actor went on to thank those who had wished him well, called or texted him, and donated to his GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $85,000.

“Honestly, it was more than I could handle,” he added. “Lying in that hospital bed, crying, like a little Mike Myers baby, I couldn’t stop thinking, ‘I am not worthy. I am not worthy. To all of you… Thank you.”