Locked Up: Why R&B Star Akon Was Just Taken Into Custody

2000s R&B star Akon was arrested in Georgia earlier this month for driving with a suspended license.

According to TMZ, the “Lonely” hitmaker was booked by the Chamblee Police Department in DeKalb on an “out-of-county” warrant. Akon also had a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

The Grammy-nominated singer was booked into jail and released within six hours.

Law enforcement officials stated the arrest stemmed from an incident in September, when Akon was driving a Tesla Cybertruck in Georgia. Roswell Police Department officers spotted the vehicle on the side of the road, and Akon told them the battery had died.

While waiting on a tow truck, the responding officers discovered the singer’s license was suspended after failing to appear at a January 2023 hearing.

Akon was issued a citation for driving while his license was suspended, but was released at the scene. This was due to “manpower issues in the city.”

Along with the suspended license, responding officers stated in the report, “An illegal vape in the center console was seized during the inventory and submitted for destruction.”

The Arrest Occurred Nearly Two Months After Akon’s Wife Filed For Divorce After 29 Years of Marriage

Along with the arrest, Akon has other personal life issues – including his wife, Tameka Thiam, filing for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Billboard reported in September that Thiam had petitioned for the split, citing irreconcilable differences. She filed just days before she and Akon were to celebrate their 29th anniversary.

The couple has nine children, and only one is a minor: their 17-year-old daughter, Journey. As part of the divorce, Thiam is seeking joint legal custody and sole physical custody of Journey.

Akon previously spoke about his home life in an interview with DJ Vlad.

“I have seven boys and two girls,” he explained. “I’mma let it stay a rumor. I like this. I like the fact that people are guessing now, I love it. I’m not confirming nor denying. You go online, you may see nine, you might see seven, you might see four. I love it, though.”

