R&B Singer-Songwriter Stops Concert After Fan Collapses

A pop and R&B singer recently had to hit pause on her performance midway due to a suspected medical issue.

Videos by Suggest

During a performance of her song “Mary Jane” from her 2023 debut album, My 21st Century Blues, 27-year-old singer-songwriter RAYE appeared to pause as a disturbance unfolded in the crowd, per Cornwall Live.

The singer, born Rachel Keen, alerted security and checked with fans to ensure everyone was okay. “Is everything okay back there? I feel like there’s something going on around there,” she said from onstage, according to the outlet.

RAYE performs onstage. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

“You can tell because there’s a difference in the way the iPhones are waving, there’s like a franticness. It didn’t feel like joy,’ she added.

The singer directed security to the area and asked the crowd for a signal when help arrived, saying, “Is that a thumbs-up? Okay, good.”

RAYE moved to the next song in her setlist, saying, “You’ve got to pay attention to your crowds!” to cheers and applause from her fans.

Of course, fan footage of the incident found it’s way to TikTok. The post speculated that the reason for the drama was a fight in the audience.

However, in the comments section, plenty of the singer’s fans claimed to have firsthand knowlede of what went down.

“It wasn’t a fight; I was the security that responded to it,” one onlooker wrote. “A woman passed out and collapsed, and we attended to her with medical. We lifted her over the barrier, and she got treated,” they added.

“It wasn’t a fight, I was right there, it was someone who had fainted,” another RAYE fan chimed in. “Shout out to Raye for making sure everything is ok,” a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, the festival organizers officially cleared up what happened.

“In line with Boardmasters protocol, RAYE briefly paused her performance so that staff could help a female attendee to the on-site medical team due to feeling faint,” they explained in a statement, per Cornwall Live.

RAYE closed the first night of the Boardmasters festival after performances by The Wombats and Leigh-Anne from Little Mix.