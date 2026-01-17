R&B Singer-Songwriter Is About to Become a Father-of-8 as He Announces Wife’s Pregnancy

A veteran R&B singer has truly mastered the art of “making love” songs… announcing his 8th baby is on the way, marking number five with his wife.

KEM and his wife, Erica Owens, spilled the tea on their latest “collaboration” last month. According to PEOPLE, the couple already shares four children, plus KEM’s two daughters and Erica’s one daughter from previous chapters. With baby number eight on the way, they aren’t just making hits… they’re building a whole choir!

“Being a husband and a father continues to be the greatest blessing of my life,” the 58-year-old “Love Calls” singer told PEOPLE last month. Owens also reflected on her experience with motherhood and shared her gratitude.” Motherhood has been such a meaningful journey for me, and I’m grateful,” she said.

The couple, who married in 2019, are excited to begin this next chapter together.

“Erica and I are looking forward to welcoming another little miracle into our growing family,” KEM gushed.

Owens echoed her husband’s sentiments, sharing her own excitement for the new addition.

“My husband and I are excited for this next chapter,” she told PEOPLE. “Our family is already full of love for this little blessing.”

R&B Singer-Songwriter KEM Reveals the Gender of His Upcoming Eighth Baby

Meanwhile, the veteran R&B singer took to Instagram to officially reveal the sex of his upcoming eighth baby. KEM took to Instagram recently, posting footage of an ultrasound set to his song “Give My Love.” Written on the LCD screen over the image were the words “IT’S A GIRL!”

“Starting the new year the right way – blessing #8 is a GIRL,” he wrote alongside the footage.

“Note to self, don’t listen to Kem’s baby-making music 😂😂😂 j/k congratulations!” one fan joked in the comments section. “Wow, congrats, Kem! Happy New Year!” another fan offered.