R&B Singer Reportedly Dead After ‘Battling a Rare Autoimmune Condition’: Judy Cheeks Was 71

The music world has lost a true chameleon of soul and dance. Judy Cheeks has passed away at the age of 71.

According to Bill Shrader, who has been called a friend of Judy Cheeks, the artist passed away “peacefully in the arms of her husband” on November 25.

“Friends of Judy Cheeks, I’m so sorry to tell you that Judy passed away, peacefully in the arms of husband, on Tuesday evening,” he wrote.

“I waited until now to tell you so that you could enjoy Thanksgiving before hearing such sad news. I know that is the way Judy would have wanted it. Please pray for her beautiful sweet soul and for her husband who loved her so much.”

A GoFundMe shared that Judy Cheeks was battling a “rare autoimmune condition.” She had been suffering for more than nine months when the fundraiser was made. So far, over $20,000 has been raised.

Born in Miami in 1954, Judy Cheeks carried the gospel heritage of her father, preacher and singer Rev. Julius Cheeks. She started singing in church at a young age, and by only 18, she had been discovered by Ike Turner and Tina Turner.

Her solo career began in 1973 with a self-titled album, where her gospel roots blended seamlessly into soul and blues. Decades later she found fresh success in the disco and dance-music scene, most famously with the 1978 club hit Mellow Lovin’, which earned her a place on dance floors across Europe and beyond.

Judy Cheeks Was An R&B Icon

Over the years Cheeks lent her powerhouse vocals as a session and backing singer for an impressive roster of artists, from Stevie Wonder to Donna Summer, and from Amanda Lear to David Knopfler.

Most impressively, she even saw one of her songs, “We’re Gonna Change Our Style,” recorded by the legendary The Jackson 5 during their final Motown era.

According to News Point, filmmaker Alan Cross also paid tribute to the late singer. “I just learned of the passing of Judy Cheeks and so sad to hear. Judy touched me in so many ways when I worked with her and my co-writer China Burton at Warner Chappell back in the good old haze of the 1990s.”

“Judy worked with some of the truly great artists, had enormous talent and didn’t suffer fools gladly. We hit it off instantly and stayed in touch until recently, when she suddenly went quiet. I knew something was up, and to hear she has now passed has come as a shock. I’ll never forget the voice and that loving smile! Sleep well, dear Judy. RIP.”