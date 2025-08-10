ray-brooks-has-died

Ray Brooks, best known as the narrator of the 1970s children’s show Mr. Benn, passed away recently. He was 86 years old.

In a statement to the BBC, Brooks’ sons Will and Tom confirmed that he died on Aug. 9, following a short illness. He had also been battling dementia during the final years of his life.

Will and Tom further stated that the late actor thought he was best known for Mr Benn, “with people continually asking him to say the catchphrase ‘as if by magic!'”

“Although only 14 episodes were made, they were repeated twice a year for 21 years,” Ray Brooks’ sons shared.

According to his IMDb, Brooks also narrated the animated series King Rollo and appeared in numerous 1980s primetime programs, including Big Deal and Running Wild. He then starred as Tom Hollingsworth in the 1990s show, Growing Pains.

Brooks went on to star as Joe Macer in EastEnders for 119 episodes from 2005 to 2007. His last credited role was in 2016, when he voiced Drax in Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures.

Despite his stardom, Ray Brooks’ sons said he “shunned the limelight” in real life.

“His three true loves were family, Fulham Football Club, and spending time in Brighton, where he was born.”

The actor is survived by his sons, wife, Sadie Elcombe, whom he married in 1953, and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Emma, who died in 2003.

Ray Brooks Previously Opened Up About His Acting Career Struggles

During a 2010 interview with Sussex Life, Ray Brooks reflected on the struggles he had throughout his acting career.

“I was naive,” he explained. “I thought casting directors would come to me [after EastEnders]. But although people did offer me work, very often he films didn’t materialize because they couldn’t get the money together.”

Brooks then noted that he didn’t think he was that good of an actor. “I was more an image of a young me,” he pointed out. “I was never as good-looking as, say, my contemporary, David Hemmings. And don’t forget this was the period of Terence Stamp. So there was a lot of competition.”

However, despite the struggles, Brooks admitted he had no acting career struggles. “There are two things where I didn’t quite step up to the plate, but I have some wonderful memories,” he added. “I’ve got two more grandchildren arriving this year, and I’d like to see them grow into teenagers. I feel a big responsibility towards them. I’d better write some more books!”