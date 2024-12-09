Raven-Symoné Reveals Why She Had a Breast Reduction at 15

More than 20 years after she had her breast reduction surgery, Raven-Symoné revealed more details about why she had the procedure and the complications she ended up having.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of her Tea Time With Raven & Miranda podcast, the That’s So Raven star stated she had the procedure done after feeling pressured to fit the beauty norms at the time.

“I went from a triple D all the way down to a B. Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show,” Raven-Symoné recalled. She then said that her father had “suggested strongly” that she have the procedure done in order to land her famous Disney Channel role.

To get people to stop talking about her size, Symoné revealed she opted to get liposuction. “I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lip, will people stop calling me fat?’ And so, I got a twofer.”

However, Raven-Symoné admitted that the surgery came with complications. She ended up having a seizure when she woke up due to the anesthesia.

She also pointed out that she still has scans on her breasts more than two decades later. “I have scars. I still have scar tissue to this day,” the former The View co-host explained. “And I gained weight after and had to, like, go back for a quick little, like, [get] a little bit more out ‘cause [my breasts] were still too big for others’ feelings.”

Symoné further spoke about how society’s beauty standards have changed since she was a teenager. “There’s this beautiful embracing of the body now that I didn’t get as a young girl.”

Raven-Symoné Previously Revealed Her Father Signed Off On Her Breast Reduction Surgery

During a 2023 episode of The Best Podcast Ever With Raven and Miranda, Raven-Symoné stated her father actually signed off on her breast reduction procedure.

“My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced,” she explained. “He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'”

Symoné pointed out that the procedure was far from easy for her. “It was just a mess,” she declared. “Just being that young and the pain of it all.”

She also said the seizure post-operation still “freaks her out a bit.”

“I remember waking up and seeing everything,” she recounted. “And then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe and went back under.”





