Rapper Who Weighs 600 Pounds Hospitalized Amidst ‘Deteriorating Health’: Read Dave Blunts’ Message

Rapper Dave Blunts delayed the release after his upcoming album after being hospitalized last week.

On Monday, Feb. 10, the 23-year-old rapper shared that, despite his ongoing “health journey,” he was going to the hospital to help with his breathing. Blunts — real name: Davion Blessing — has previously claimed to weigh up to 600 pounds and suffers from “severe asthma.”

“I hope you guys won’t be disappointed in me that I have to go back to the hospital I really have been trying but some wounds take longer to heal than others 💔,” he shared in one Instagram post.

Rapper Dave Blunts Stated in October 2024 That He Weighed 600 Pounds

The next post featured photos of Blunts in his hospital bed, and a heartfelt message to fans.

“As I lay here in my hospital bed for the 1000th time I start to realize that this time is more devastating than any other previous hospital visit,” he shared. “Not because of my deteriorating health no but because I made a promise that my album would still come out on Friday.”

“Due to my health I haven’t been able to finish my album… I want to live up to my promise but at this point I don’t know if I can…” he continued.

Blunts had planned to release his third studio album on Friday, Feb. 14, however, he ultimately made the decision to delay it due to his hospitalization.

He was finally released from the hospital on Feb. 15 and celebrated with another post.

“First Day Out Last Day In I’m never going back to the hospital!” Blunts declared.

He even celebrated by announcing a new single, “First Day Out the Hospital.”

Dave Blunts Fans Plead With Him to Focus on His Health After Recent Hospitalization

However, the lyrics Blunts shared in one clip of the new song had fans worried that he may fall back into bad habits and more health problems. The rapper is notoriously a fan of “lean,” a drink made with codeine cough syrup.

In a line from “First Day Out the Hospital,” Blunts still declares that “sippin’ on lean is fun to me,” leaving fans worried in the comments.

“Please put down the cup unc we love you,” one wrote.

Another agreed, commenting, “My boy it’s time to put down the cup and start thinking about your life.”

Ultimately, many of Blunts fans shared positivity for his recovery and continued success. “Pls take care of yourself man we need more songs,” a fan pleaded.