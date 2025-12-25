Rapper Was Busted on Federal Weed Charge Just Days Before Christmas

It’s been a stressful Christmas week for one hip-hop artist.

Nino Breeze, a rapper on Rick Ross’ label Maybach Music Group, is accused of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana,” which is a felony offense, per TMZ.

Breeze, real name Vaughn Matthews, surrendered on Monday, turning himself in to federal Marshals in Tampa, Florida. He went on to post a $100,000 cash bond (and an equal amount of property) in order to be free for Christmas, which fell on Thursday.

“Nino will be home for Christmas,” attorneys Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin told TMZ. “We look forward to examining the evidence to reach a fruitful resolution through trial.”

The Maybach Music Group rapper previously served time for firearms charges related to a drug trafficking scheme, per Daily Mail and The Tampa Bay Times. Since his release he’s found fame with songs like “NEW ERA 8,” “448 FLOW” and the Rock and Moneybagg Yo collaboration “Type a N—a.”