Rapper Was Allegedly Killed by Entourage Member: Zeethewizard Was 25

Rising Dallas rapper Zecqurie “Zeethewizard” Fields was shot on New Year’s Day and died from his injuries at a hospital on Jan. 5. Now, investigators have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting… a member of the rapper’s entourage.

Fields was shot in the parking lot of the Pinkhouse Dallas nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Per Fox affiliate KDFW, Dallas police stated the 25-year-old rapper was shot after a fight broke out.

The Pink House nightclub’s Instagram page shows that New Year’s Eve was the grand opening of its new after-hours event. The club, which opened its doors at midnight, is located at the former site of Club Safari Dallas.

Now, the outlet reports that authorities recently arrested 24-year-old Damiean Roberson and charged him with Fields’ murder.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KDFW states that Fields performed at the nightclub on the night he died. Security footage reportedly shows him leaving the club with several members of his entourage, including Roberson.

Dameian Roberson (Image via Dallas County Jail)

The video also shows an altercation in the club’s parking lot between Fields’ entourage and four other men. The fight escalated, and members of both groups exchanged gunfire.

Security footage led investigators to believe Roberson shot Fields in the back of the head while standing directly behind him.

Family and Friends Remember Zecqurie ‘Zeethewizard’ Fields: ‘We’re Going to Keep His Name Alive’

Following the death of Zecqurie “Zeethewizard” Fields earlier this month, a candlelight vigil was held for the Dallas rapper. A sea of black and blue was illuminated by candles as friends and family gathered to pay their respects to Fields.

“This life matters. His name still carries weight,” the pastor in attendance said to the assembled crowd. “We acknowledge tonight, the grief, we acknowledge the anger, we acknowledge the confusion that gun violence leaves behind.”

“I hate that the world didn’t get to see his full potential, because he has so much coming, and it’s still going to come, but it would have just hit a little differently than if it was coming directly from him,” the rapper’s friend, Jackie McQueen, told KDFW.

“He has made a big impact on our lives, his children’s lives, his family life,” McQueen added. “He has a lot of people that he’s leaving behind here, and they have so much love for him, and it’s a tragic situation.”

Friends and family also remember the talented rapper as being exceptionally kind. Just days before his death, he held a toy drive for local children.

“It’s just crazy what we lost. We’re going to keep his name alive and hold it down for him,” said his friend Amir Lucky, told KDFW.