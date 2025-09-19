Rapper Dies After ‘Long Illness’: Leo DaVincci Was 43

Leo DaVincci, a beloved Miami rapper, producer, and music mentor, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Miami New Times, the rapper, born Leonardo Mayorga, died on September 4 “after a long illness.” He was 43.

Born in Nicaragua in 1982, Leo DaVincci moved to Miami with his mother before his first birthday. He quickly developed a passion for hip-hop. His cousin, Carlos Martinez, told New Times that “At age six, he was listening to 2 Live Crew.” By middle school, Leo was already rapping, writing lyrics, and connecting with others who shared his musical interests.

In 2008, he founded Mami Beat Crew, a local hip-hop collective. Chip Williams, a fellow Crew member, described Leo Davincci as a “great musician of music that wasn’t fake. He didn’t rap about killing people or selling drugs. He talked about real things. He was a great beat maker. And a producer in the truest sense of the word, in that he brought people together.”

Image via Instagram / Leo DaVincci and @TimeFrames

Mayorga, performing as Leo DaVincci, also collaborated with well-known hip-hop artists, rapping with M1 of Dead Prez and producing for DJ EFN.

Leo DaVincci Mentored Many Aspiring Musicians Through Guitars Over Guns

The biggest loss, however, may be to the numerous aspiring teenage musicians Mayorga mentored over the last decade through the non-profit organization Guitars Over Guns.

Mayorga was initially hesitant to take on this role. “He didn’t think he was the right guy to give kids direction based on things he did in his life,” said Guitars Over Guns founder Chad Bernstein. “But he wound up changing the lives of the young people he mentored and his colleagues, always championing those around him to accomplish more than they believed possible. That was his magic.”

Fellow music artist Jon Numonics took to Instagram to pay tribute to the beloved rapper.

“RIP to my brother Leo DaVincci,” he wrote alongside a candid group shot featuring the rapper. “I am so saddened by this loss. He was so talented as a musician and rapper. His greatest gift was how kind and genuine he was, though.”

“I will always be appreciative of our friendship, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to get to know him,” Numonica added. “My condolences to his family and the Miami hip hop community. His music will live forever.”