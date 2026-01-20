Rapper/Comedian Dies in Motorcycle Crash: What We Know About Jimmy McMahan’s Death

Jimmy McMahan, an influencer, comedian, and rapper known online as “Whyte Folkz,” has passed away.

The beloved internet personality died in a motorcycle accident on the evening of Jan. 19.

Local news station WREG reported a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Saratoga and Millington Roads in Millington, Tennessee. The City of Millington confirmed there was only one victim involved in the accident. McMahan’s manager later confirmed that the internet personality was the individual killed in the crash.

Jimmy McMahan, known online as ‘Whyte Folkz.’ (Image via GoFundMe)

According to TMZ, McMahan was 50 years old.

McMahan had over 120,000 followers on Instagram and was known for his comedic videos about life in Memphis.

McMahan’s manager, Kentucky Boy, informed TMZ that the influencer had recently been released from jail and was focused on his sobriety leading up to the crash. Despite a recent hospitalization, McMahan was reportedly in good spirits when he last spoke with his manager. Kentucky Boy, who worked with McMahan for over three years, described him as a talented entertainer and noted the profound impact his death has had on those close to him.

Jimmy McMahan’s Family Starts GoFundMe the Internet Personality’s Death

Meanwhile, McMahan’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

“Whitefolkz was more than a brother — he was a son, a friend, and a light to everyone who knew him,” the fundraising page read in part. “His laughter, loyalty, and love will never be forgotten. He lived with passion and left a lasting impression on all our lives.”

McMahan’s last social media update appears to have been on Jan. 18, the day before the fatal accident, when he shared an Instagram video of himself seemingly in the hospital.

Fans shared tributes in the comments of his final post after news of his passing was announced.

“No way you’re no longer here with us! You brought so much joy to us who watched you from around the world! You stamped the internet Unc, REST IN PEACE,” one top comment read.

“LongLive WhiteFolks 😢🙏🕊️,” another mourning fan wrote.