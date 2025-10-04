Raleigh Police Officer Accused Of ‘Troubling And Disgraceful’ Crime Against Crash Victim

A 28-year-old man and now-former Raleigh police officer, Tremale Cogdell, is facing charges after he allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a crash victim in North Carolina. The Raleigh police chief called his alleged crimes “troubling and disgraceful.”

As reported by WRAL News, citing Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce, the investigation into Cogdell was launched on September 26. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) contacted the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) regarding an incident that occurred on September 12, and Cogdell was immediately put on administrative leave.

Chief Boyce revealed during a press conference that Cogdell allegedly encountered a female crash victim at the time. Boyce is accused of driving the victim to his residence and having a sexual encounter with her. He was supposed to be on duty, Boyce said.

Court documents reviewd by ABC11 alleged that Cogdell exchanged a sexual encounter for willingly not conducting and charging a driving under the influence investigation.

As a result, he is accused of “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously” obstructing justice, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

‘Troubling And Disgraceful

Chief Boyce called the Cogdell’s alleged actions “troubling and disgraceful,” and expressed feeling “angry and disheartened.”

“The actions that led to Mr. Cogdell’s arrest reflect poorly on the Raleigh Police Department and cast a shadow on the integrity that we worked so hard to uphold,” Boyce added. “This is a reminder that no one is above accountability, not even those who wear the badge.”

At the same time, Boyce applauded the victim who came forward, offering his support to her, who remains unnamed. Her attorney, Stacy Miller, however, had many things to say about Tremale Cogdell. She labelled him a “sexual predator with a badge.”

“He clearly would have done this again if not for the courageousness of our client, who is a strong, brave young woman,” Miller added. “We would not be surprised if he has committed this brazen misconduct in the past. We’re investigating that as well and encourage any other victims to reach out to our firm.”

The former police officer was charged with felony sexual misconduct of a person in custody and obstruction of justice. He also faces a misdemeanor of willful neglect of duties.