Radio Favorite Dies of Pancreatic Cancer: Dave Monk Was 72

Dave Monk, a beloved radio host for nearly 40 years, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

According to the BBC, Monk, whose real name was David Travis, hosted programs on BBC Essex for 37 years. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2024.

Before his death on December 5, the 72-year-old announced his cancer was terminal and that he was moving into hospice care.

Robert Thompson, interim director of production at BBC Local, hailed him as “the voice of Essex,” saying he had a “remarkable impact on the county.”

“From solicitor to broadcaster, there was nothing Dave couldn’t do, and he taught us all to grab hold of every opportunity and go after it,’ Thompson added in a statement.

Sad to hear Dave Monk has died.

A local radio legend and a lovely man. Wise and funny.

My thoughts with his family and friends. Irreplaceable… pic.twitter.com/wzfZfA2mvR — Mike Liggins (@MikeLiggins) December 5, 2025

Monk joined BBC Essex at its launch in November 1986. Over his career, he covered significant milestones in the county’s history and interviewed famous figures like Sir Tony Blair, Dame Vera Lynn, and Sir Paul McCartney.

Dave Monk Also Practiced Law and Co-Owned a Wine Bar Early in His Radio Career

Before joining the BBC, Monk was a DJ in Essex nightclubs during the 1970s and 80s, known for his “Mad Monk” act. During this time, he also worked as a law lecturer. In the early days of his radio career, he also co-owned a wine bar for several years and continued his law practice.

Monk was known for his charitable work, supporting Havens Hospices, Parkinson’s UK, Remus Horse Sanctuary, and Open Road, a drug and alcohol recovery service.

Dave Monk was one of the great voices of local radio. Huge fun to work with, passionate about Essex, a great, journalist, presenter and entertainer who could do it all. Condolences to friends, family and everyone at @BBCEssex pic.twitter.com/6n74rO8ws8 — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 5, 2025

He retired from the BBC in September 2023, ending his show with the song “Goodbye-ee” by Dudley Moore and Peter Cook.

“Look after yourself, have a lot of fun, and don’t forget, the more you laugh, the more you live. Goodbye,” he told listeners.

In a November interview with the BBC, Monk disclosed that his cancer had become terminal. Despite undergoing 12 rounds of chemotherapy and the removal of his pancreas, bile duct, gallbladder, and stomach, the cancer persisted.

‘”I’m not scared of death, but I’d rather it not to have come quite yet,” he admitted.

“Unfortunately, a few weeks ago, we got the news that [the radiotherapy] hadn’t worked either. The cancer has now grown on the pancreas, and it’s spread to the lungs, liver, and various other bits of the body,” he added at the time.

Monk is survived by his wife, Caroline.