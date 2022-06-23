R. Kelly’s Prosecutors Recommending 25-Year Sentence, But That Won’t Be The End Of His Legal Woes

It looks like R. Kelly might finally be ending up behind bars. Federal prosecutors have just filed their recommendation for his sentencing in his New York trial, but the singer is still facing more legal troubles in Illinois and Minnesota.

Why Prosecutors Are Pushing For Kelly To Spend 25 Years Behind Bars

Eastern District of NY federal prosecutors won a conviction against Kelly last September, and they’ve finally determined what his sentence should be. In a recent filing, the prosecutors recommended that Kelly should be sent to prison “in excess of 25 years.”

The documents, obtained by TMZ, explain that this sentencing is so harsh due to his long history of “enticing minors.” For example, Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah. According to prosecutors, the artist “began to sexually abuse her when she was just 12 or 13 years old.” Kelly then went on to marry Aaliyah to avoid any criminal charges for child abuse.

More reasons for Kelly’s sentence recommendation include his collection of child pornography and his long history of physically and psychologically abusing women. Much of this behavior was uncovered in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

In the documentary, the women he abused detailed his abuse, including being forced to call him “Daddy,” being spanked if they disobeyed him, and being punished with forced isolation. They also claim Kelly knew he had gential herpes in 2004, but continued having sex with women and did not tell them. According to the federal prosecutors, Kelly continued abusing women even after his 2008 arrest and trial.

The prosecutors explained that Kelly believed “his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct—no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others—to the strictures of the law.”

The Other Trials Kelly Is Facing

All of this explains his 25+ year sentence recommendation. Kelly is currently 55 years old, so it looks like the singer could be behind bars until his early 80s. The sentencing is scheduled for June 29.

In addition to his New York trial, Kelly is also facing another federal case in Illinois and a state trial in Minnesota. Both of those trials are for sexual abuse and assault, with some cases involving minors.

Kelly’s horrible crimes against women and minors have been making headlines over the last few years, with many wondering if the singer would ever face justice. With this new sentencing recommendation, it looks like Kelly will finally receive punishment for his actions.

