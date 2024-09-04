wwe-star-allegedly-fired-following-domestic-violence-allegations

WWE superstar Odyssey Jones has been fired after allegations of domestic violence were brought up. Jones was removed from the company’s main roster page at WWE.com. A blindsiding change that fans noticed on September 2 after the company gave no heads up or explanations.

Reports from Fightful Select and WRKD Wrestling noted that Jones was removed from WWE programming. He was also factored out of creative for the company going forward. Initially, few details were available about the cause of termination. However, Bryan Alvarez confirmed on Wrestling Observer Live that the company had fired Jones.

Odyssey Jones Fired From WWE

“There has not been a press release or anything like that,” Alvarez said. “But I’ve been told Odyssey Jones is fired.”

He added, “There are rumors online, also from Fightful, that it was a domestic violence allegation. Apparently, no arrests at this point but I was told fired. So, that’s it for Odyssey Jones.”

WWE Star Removed Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful virtually confirmed the rumors about Jones – real name Omari Jahi Palmer – and his removal in a post on X.

“Odyssey Jones was removed from WWE TV when domestic violence allegations came to light, Fightful has learned,” wrote Sapp.

“We’ve not heard of an arrest or charges being pressed in relation to the situation. We’ve reached out to WWE for comment, as well as clarification on his status. Talent had not been informed of the situation.”

Palmer was recently given a storyline with veteran superstars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of the New Day. He was moved up to the main roster over a year ago and only just made his main roster debut a few weeks ago. It seems the storyline may have been abandoned since Palmer was not present at or mentioned on this week’s episode of Raw.