How Queen Mother Would Have Dealt With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle According To Royal ‘Expert’

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother lived to be 101 before passing in 2002. One biographer believes she would have had stiff words for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if she’d lived to see their Oprah Winfrey interview. Here’s what’s going on.

They Would Be ‘Blanked’

The unofficial motto of the royal family is “never complain, never explain. The Queen Mother was responsible for this strategy, and it’s as dominant as it is controversial. She believed the royal family would shatter its vital mystique if it began explaining itself to the public.

According to The Sun, the Queen Mother would have been riled up by Harry and Markle’s actions since leaving the royal family. A supposed royal expert believes she would ve horrified and disappointed by their interview with Winfrey.

The Queen Mother’s strategy to deal with a bad situation would be to blank it out; just pretend it didn’t exist at all. That’s how she treated Wallis Simpson, whom she reportedly never forgave for the American’s part in King Edward VIII’s abdication. If the Queen Mother had levied to see Harry and Markle, the expert believes she would have blanked them out too.

Not only that, but she would have resented Markle for naming her daughter Lilibet Diana. The expert says “She would have thought it was extremely rude” because Lilibet is only a name royals are supposed to use.

The Soothsayer Outlet

There’s really no way of knowing what the Queen Mother would have thought of Markle and Harry’s decision to leave. Royal experts can do research, but this story is akin to reanimating the dead for the sake of a hit piece. It’s one thing to say Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles is furious for they at least have blood pumping, but the Queen Mother? You may as well say William the Conquerer himself would be angry.

This story is just doing the same thing tabloids always do: evoking antiquated royal traditions to attack Markle and Harry. The two had numerous compelling reasons to leave, namely for the sake of their collective mental health.

A Trashy Tale

The bit about the name Lilibeet Diana is especially infuriating. You really have to try to be upset about this. Markle and Harry respect Queen Elizabeth so much that they named their firstborn daughter in her honor… and apparently a former queen who’s been dead for decades would think it was “extremely rude?” We’re pretty sure evoking her to attack any member of the royal family is far ruder.

