Another Long-Serving Monarch Is Celebrating Her Golden Jubilee

This summer, millions around the world watched as the late Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in honor of her 70 years on the throne. However, there’s another European monarch celebrating an important milestone this year: Queen Margrethe of Denmark is kicking off her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Margrethe’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Queen Margrethe has been on the Danish throne since 1972, succeeding her father at the age of 31. She is the first female Danish sovereign in the history of the country. This year marks her 50th year on the throne, and royals all over Europe showed up to help her celebrate.

Earlier this month, royals and other foreign dignitaries attended a gala at the Danish Royal Theatre, followed by a dinner at Christiansborg Palace. Some of the attendees included heads of state from Norway, Greece, and Finland.

“The royal family and the Nordic heads of state were among the guests at the evening’s gala performance in the Royal Theatre, which took place on the occasion of Her Majesty the Queen’s 50th anniversary,” an official statement from the Danish palace read. “From the theatre’s Old Stage, The Queen, together with around 1200 guests, has attended ballet, plays, opera, musicals and classical music.”

Her Close Friendship With Queen Elizabeth

The celebration was a little more subdued than initially expected, though, due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth. She and Queen Margrethe were very close, and the Danish monarch has canceled and postponed a number of events that were in honor of her Jubilee. Attendees of the gala also observed a moment of silence to memorialize the late queen.

Both monarchs ascended to the throne at a young age and formed a close bond over the years. They even had nicknames for each other; Queen Margrethe was permitted to use the nickname only Queen Elizabeth’s closest friends and family used, “Lilibet,” while Queen Elizabeth called her “Daisy.”

“That’s the way we have known each other always,” the Danish queen said of their friendship. “That is what we call each other when we see and speak to one another. We are definitely affectionate, but I don’t want to splash it all over the place!”

While this Golden Jubilee is a major milestone for Queen Margrethe, it was surely a bittersweet occasion for the monarch as she also mourned the passing of her friend and fellow head of state.

