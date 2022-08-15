Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To The ‘Hardest Working Royal’

Queen Elizabeth recently paid tribute to one of the hardest-working members of the royal family with a sweet birthday post for her daughter, Princess Anne. The princess just celebrated her 72nd birthday.

Princess Anne Celebrates 72nd Birthday

The official Twitter account for the British royal family shared a photo of Anne, with the caption, “Wishing the Princess Royal a happy birthday today!” Fans of the royal family left their own birthday wishes for the princess under the tweet.

Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today! pic.twitter.com/dGgolFVGic — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 15, 2022

“Wishing a very happy and healthy birthday to the amazing, dutiful Princess Royal,” one person wrote. Another tweeted, “Takes no nonsense, just like her father.” Anne is the second child and only daughter of the queen and her late husband, Prince Philip.

Princess Anne’s Relationship With The Queen

She and Queen Elizabeth are very close and share a lot of the same interests, including horses and equestrian events. Anne has even competed in various equestrian competitions, including the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

Anne has also defended her mother against claims that she was not a very nurturing mother and that she and her siblings were just handed off to nannies. “I simply don’t believe there is any evidence whatsoever to suggest that she wasn’t caring. It just beggars belief,” the princess told the BBC.

RELATED: A Royal Family Member Once Said The Queen’s Corgis ‘Should Be Shot’, Here Was Her Majesty’s Response

“We as children may have not been too demanding in the sense that we understand what the limitations were in time and the responsibilities placed on her as monarch in the things she had to do and the travels she had to make,” Anne continued. “But I don’t believe any of us for a second thought she didn’t care for us in exactly the same way as any other mother did. I just think it extraordinary that anybody could construe that that might not be true.”

Anne’s Impressive Humanitarian Work

Anne is also just as hardworking as her mother, completing tons of public engagements each year. In 2021, the princess was given the title of “Hardest Working Royal” with 387 public appearances in just one year.

She is the patron of over 300 charities, including Save the Children, the Women Into Science and Engineering campaign, St. Andrew’s First Aid, and the Royal National Children’s Foundation. Anne was even nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for her work with Save the Children. From a love of horses to a strong work ethic, Anne and the queen seem like two peas in a pod!

