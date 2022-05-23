Why Normally Stoic Queen Elizabeth Got Teary-Eyed At Platinum Jubilee Event

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne. She’s attending numerous events and performances in her honor, but one made her noticeably misty-eyed. Here’s what happened.

A Week Of Tributes

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration aired live on ITV and it truly was a star-studded affair. This is just one of many tribute shows being held in the coming month. Tom Cruise was there to plug Top Gun: Maverick and introduce the King’s Tropp, Royal House Artillery, Helen Mirren was there dressed like Queen Elizabeth I.

Queen Elizabeth Looks Sad

Only one performance caused Elizabeth to look somber. You’d be hard-pressed to find photographs where she isn’t keeping calm and carrying on. The grand finale of the Royal Windsor Horse Show saw Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward, drive the late Prince Philip’s carriage throughout the arena.

While other performers were lucky to raise an eyebrow, Elizabeth appeared almost teary-eyed for the site. Horses were a passion shared between Elizabeth and Philip, and Philip often presided over carriage driving championships. It was a passion he later shared with Louise, whom he reportedly taught. It was a perfect tribute from Louise to her late grandfather, and it visibly moved Elizabeth.

What Else Is Planned?

The Platinum Jubilee is a carefully curated and enormous tribute to Elizabeth. Events are being held all throughout Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The hope is that the celebrations will unite the United Kingdom as Elizabeth remains incredibly popular.

One major event is happening on June 4: the Platinum Party at the palace. The BBC presents an impressive concert in honor of Elizabeth. The lineup is among the best you’ll find anywhere: Queen + Adam Lambert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, and Diana Ross just to name a few. Notable brits Stephen Fry, David Attenborough, and Julie Andrews will be on hand as well.

Join this star-studded line-up for an unforgettable night, celebrating some of the most significant moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign.



Watch the Platinum Party at the Palace from Saturday 4th June at 7.30pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer 👑 #PlatinumPartyAtThePalace pic.twitter.com/9zAjdJHVZW — BBC (@BBC) May 18, 2022

Another big event is the customary balcony wave, scheduled for June 2. Elizabeth made it clear that only working royals will be allowed on the balcony. That means the renegade royals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and alleged pedophile Prince Andrew will not be waving to the masses below.

Speaking of Harry and Markle, the two will be in the United Kingdom for the jubilee celebration. While it’s unclear what specific events you’ll see them at, the British press is nothing if not invasive. One can look forward to wall-to-wall coverage of their every move. Here’s hoping Elizabeth enjoys her incredible achievement.

