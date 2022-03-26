Queen Elizabeth’s Strict Rules For How Royal Women Dress In Public

Being a member of the royal family comes with many rules and regulations to follow, especially if you’re a female member. There are tons of fashion rules that Queen Elizabeth enforces, from when to wear jeans, to which hand is used to hold your purse.

The Rules About Accessories

If you’ve ever seen Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle in public, odds are extremely high that they are carrying their purse in their left hand. Why? So that their right hand is free to wave and shake hands as they greet the public. The rule extends to clutches, as well.

There are also rules when it comes to shoes. Wedge heels are prohibited around the queen; she simply isn’t a fan of the style. However, if she’s not attending the event, wedge heels are fair game: Middleton and Markle have both sported the style on occasion.

In addition to the no-wedges rule, royal women are discouraged from wearing heels that are too high. According to Harper’s Bazaar Australia, female members of the royal family keep their heels at six inches or below so as not to appear unsteady at public outings, and so they don’t look too tall.

Hair And Makeup Should Be ‘Natural’

Hairstyles are regulated, too. No brightly colored dye-jobs and no eye-catching accessories are permitted. Vogue Australia says royal hairdos “should look effortlessly and naturally beautiful and neat.” Middleton often wears a hairnet to achieve this “neat” look.

Makeup is another area where the queen rules. No bright red lips or smokey eyes; makeup should be light and natural. Nail polish is the same: no bold colors, only nude shades. The royals can get away with a light pink, but that’s about as bright as their nails get.

Regulations On Dress Hemlines and Jeans

When it comes to clothing, there are just as many rules. Queen Elizabeth prefers female members of the royal family to wear skirts or dresses rather than pantsuits when appearing in public. The hemlines of said skirts and dresses should never be “more than three or four inches above [the] knee,” according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The queen and Middleton reportedly even have small weights sewn into the hems of their skirts so as to avoid any accidental flashing when an unexpected gust of wind comes through. Perhaps there was one incident in particular that sold Middleton on the weighted skirts.

Women in the royal family can dress down from time to time, but jeans are allowed on only the most casual of occasions. You’ll usually see Middleton and Markle in denim at outdoor events or appearances that require some activity, like playing games with kids or watching a regatta.

These royal dress code rules for female members of the family seem pretty rigid, but some of them are simply to avoid any embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. Queen Elizabeth is used to ruling a kingdom, so it makes sense she would rule her family just as strictly.

