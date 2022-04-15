Source Claims Queen Elizabeth Skipping Another Important Event Amid Health And Mobility Issues

Queen Elizabeth has been pulling out of public events over the last few weeks, and sources say she might be skipping church services on Easter Sunday this week due to ongoing mobility issues.

Will The Queen Miss Another Event?

The Sun is reporting that sources close to the monarch said the queen is “not expected” to join the rest of the royal family at St. George’s Chapel on Sunday for the Easter Mattins Service, but nothing has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace yet. The sources also said that it is unlikely Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will attend without the queen.

These rumors come after Queen Elizabeth pulled out of the Maundy Thursday services earlier this week, sending Prince Charles and Parker Bowles to represent her. It was only the fifth time the queen had not attended those services and the first time she was represented by her son, Charles. The queen has previously been represented by the Lord High Almoner, the Queen Mother, and Princess Mary at the event.

The Monarch’s Mobility Issues

She has missed a variety of events due to her battle with COVID-19 and increasing mobility issues, including the Commonwealth Day ceremony. Queen Elizabeth did attend her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service but had to be escorted up the aisle on the arm of her son Prince Andrew.

The monarch has also been seen walking with a cane over the last few months and has even purchased a golf cart to help her get around to royal engagements with more ease. She even told a visitor to Windsor Castle in February, “As you can see, I can’t move.” However, even though she has been pulling out of public, in-person appearances, the queen is continuing to meet with people virtually.

Again, the rumors about the queen not attending Easter services this weekend have not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, so it’s fair to assume that Queen Elizabeth will be there. However, with her ongoing mobility issues, we might see her using a walking stick, or she might not stand outside the church and greet attendees, as she has traditionally done before.

Even though Queen Elizabeth has been struggling with her health over the last few months, she appears ready and willing to continue her royal duties, even if she has to make some changes to her day-to-day life to carry them out.

