Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Title Before Her Coronation Hasn’t Been Used Since, But That Could Change Soon

It’s hard to remember a time before Queen Elizabeth held the title of queen—but before she took the throne, the late monarch had a different title that was taken out of circulation while she reigned. However, some think that might change soon.

The Queen Was Previously Known As The Duchess Of Edinburgh

Before she became queen, Queen Elizabeth was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh. She held the title from 1947 to 1952. The title has only been held by four people: Princess Augusta of Saxe-Gotha, Grand Duchess of Maria Alexandrovna, then-Princess Elizabeth, and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The title has been largely out of use for a few reasons. While the queen stopped using the title once she ascended to the throne, her husband, Prince Philip, was still known as the Duke of Edinburgh.

When Philip passed away in 2021, his title went to his son, King Charles III. However, Charles was primarily known as the Prince of Wales at the time and did not use the title. His spouse, Parker Bowles, was technically the Duchess of Edinburgh during that time but did not use the title either.

Who Will Be Duke And Duchess of Edinburgh Now?

Now that he has ascended to the throne, King Charles is expected to pass the title of Duke of Edinburgh along to his brother, Prince Edward. His wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, would then become the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Edward and Sophie aren’t the only royals who might be receiving new titles. It’s expected that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, will take on the titles of Prince and Princess.

Why Archie And Lilibet Might Be Receiving Prince And Princess Titles

This is part of a tradition that began in 1917, during King George V’s reign. Per tradition, the children and grandchildren of the monarch are allowed to claim prince and princess titles. While they might soon be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, some think the children will not receive HRH status.

This slight is due to Harry and Markle’s 2020 decision to step away from the royal family, stop their duties, and move to California. While both have been publicly critical of the royal family, Markle has allegedly stated she wants both children to have royal titles, which would mean the UK would provide them with extra security.

The queen’s death has definitely shaken up the monarchy, and many are wondering how things will proceed now that King Charles is settling into his role as ruler. It seems like many members of the royal family will be changing their titles and taking on new positions.

