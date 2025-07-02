Queen Elizabeth II Was Allegedly ‘Really Upset’ About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being ‘Rude’ Towards Her

A cousin of Queen Elizabeth II once claimed that the late monarch was “really upset” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they were allegedly “rude” to her while they were planning their 2018 wedding.

According to Sally Bedell Smith’s Royals Extra substack, Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, was Britain’s premier party planner for 60 years. She had even planned the monarch’s 80th birthday celebration at the Ritz Hotel in December 2006. Although she was considered to plan the Queen’s 90th birthday, then-Prince Charles had hired Michael Fawcett, his own party planner and former valet, to handle the festivities.

Anson allegedly wrote that Queen Elizabeth II was “not at all content” about an incident in which Prince Harry was “rude to her for ten minutes.”

An alleged argument between the royals occurred when Prince Harry asked if the Archbishop of Canterbury, then Justin Welby, could perform their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. However, it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II who needed to approve. Prince Harry needed permission from the Dean of Windsor, who is in charge of the chapel.

“Harry seems to think that the queen can do what she wants, but she can’t,” Anson told Bedell Smith. “On the religious side, it is the Dead of Windsor’s jurisdiction.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s Cousin Said Prince Harry Had ‘Blown’ His Relationship With the Monarch Over That Argument

Anson went on to claim that the argument led to a fallout between Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II.

“Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother,” Anson said. “She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the queen told me this, how she was so saddened.”

“I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes,” Anson continued. “They had tea with her the day before yesterday. She was trying to find out about the wedding dress, and Meghan wouldn’t tell her.”

Anson later shared that Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II were able to “patch things up” weeks before the wedding. However, the monarch “felt very left out.” She wrote her a letter about the details.

Queen Elizabeth II’s late cousin further shared that she tried to give Markle some ideas for the wedding. But Prince Harry wrote to her and said they were going in a different direction.

“He said, ‘I am close to my grandmother, and she is content with this,” Anson said. “When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content.”

Despite not helping them, Anson said Meghan was “poised, very natural, intelligent, and thoughtful.”

“You can feel a very loving connection,” she added.

Anson passed away nearly a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told Queen Elizabeth II they were stepping down from their senior royal family duties.