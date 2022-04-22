Only Two People Have Queen Elizabeth’s Direct Phone Number—And Charles Isn’t One Of Them

As you might expect, it’s pretty hard to get a hold of Queen Elizabeth, in person or on the phone. Her personal cell phone, said to be unhackable, is also very off the grid. Did you know only two people are allowed to call the queen on her cell phone?

The Queen’s Unhackable Cell Phone

Queen Elizabeth’s cell phone comes complete with spyware and anti-hacking features, all to ensure that no one can access the queen or her private information. It’s unknown what type of phone she has, but one royal expert claims he has the scoop.

“Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Royally US. While it’s no surprise her phone comes with tons of encryption, Sacerdoti’s claim that only two people are allowed to use that phone number is pretty shocking.

Who Is Allowed To Call The Queen’s Phone?

The British monarch has a very large family, with four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. It’s fair to assume that most, if not all, of the adult members of her family have direct access to the queen’s private line. However, there are only two people who have Queen Elizabeth’s phone number—and only one of those people is a family member.

According to Sacerdoti, the two individuals who are allowed to call the queen’s private line are her daughter, Princess Anne, and her racing manager, John Warren. The queen is famous for her love of horses and equestrian sports, so it makes sense that she would want her racing manager to be able to reach her at all times.

Who Is John Warren?

Warren, who is married to the Earl of Carnarvon’s sister, Lady Carolyn Warren, owns and runs the stud at Highclere Castle. For fans of the hit TV show Downton Abbey, that name may sound familiar: it’s the castle where the show is filmed.

The queen is so dedicated to her hobby of horse breeding that she was inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame. Warren spoke about the queen’s induction, saying, “I suspect that the Queen will have a lot of inner pride in being invited into the Hall of Fame.”

“The Queen’s contribution to racing and breeding derives from a lifelong commitment,” he continued. “Her love of horses and their welfare comes with a deep understanding of what is required to breed, rear, train and ride a thoroughbred. Her Majesty’s fascination is unwavering and her pleasure derives from all of her horses – always accepting the outcome of their ability so gracefully.”

While most people already know that the queen isn’t exactly the most accessible person, it’s pretty surprising to hear that only one family member is allowed to call her on her private cell phone line.

