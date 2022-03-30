Exploring The Latest Unverified Gossip That Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles Reportedly To Pay Prince Andrew $7 Million For Sexual Assault Settlement

Prince Andrew’s reported multi-million dollar settlement after he was sued in American courts by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is coming due, and the disgraced royal is allegedly turning to his richer family members to help him foot the bill. According to recent reports from the U.K., Prince Charles, as well as Queen Elizabeth, will be loaning Andrew £7 million to cover the costs.

Prince Andrew Settlement To Be Covered By Royals, Source Claims

British tabloid The Sun recently reported that with his multi-million dollar settlement to Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Prince Andrew has allegedly made an agreement with his older brother Prince Charles and mother Queen Elizabeth. The monarch and heir to the throne will cover the £7 million settlement, but it’s definitely a loan, not a gift.

Andrew has reportedly agreed to pay back the money, which will not come from public funds, and there are indications that he plans to use the proceeds from the sale of his £17 million Swiss chalet to pay his mother and brother back. If he fails to do so, he will lose money from the queen’s will. It’s also believed that the queen funded Andrew’s legal defense, though it’s unclear whether those alleged funds will need to be paid back.

The report went on to allege that it was Prince Charles’ influence that led Andrew to settle the lawsuit instead of fighting it in court. Supposedly, the royal family was concerned about Andrew taking the witness stand and possibly making a repeat performance of his dismal 2019 Newsnight interview.

During that interview, Andrew discussed his past relationship with Epstein, a convicted pedophile and former financier who was found dead in prison while being held on sex trafficking charges. Andrew also denied knowing Giuffre, claiming he had “no recollection of ever meeting” her. Despite those denials, photos of Giuffre posing alongside Andrew had already been circulating online and beyond, seemingly contradicting Andrew’s claims.

Royal Family Discussed Best Way To Pay Off Legal Debt

A source told the outlet, “There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there,’” to help Andrew pay off the legal debt. “Once it [the money from the chalet] hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money,” the source added. “But that payment [to Giuffre] has to be paid on time. He can’t rely on selling the chalet. Too many things can go wrong and the court won’t wait for property queries,” which is supposedly why Andrew was forced to turn to his more well-off family members to help cover the debt.

Another source, allegedly a “friend” of Andrew’s, insisted, “He has no income or money to repay a bank loan so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment.” Though Andrew may not be cash-rich at the moment, he’s not in a terrible spot, financially speaking.

More On Andrew’s Financials

He recently settled an $8.9 million legal debt connected to his Swiss chalet so that’s one financial obligation that’s no longer hanging over his head. While the “friend” of Andrew claims he has no income, it seems unlikely that the prince wouldn’t have some sort of passive income. As far as Andrew’s living arrangement and position in line to the throne is concerned, there will likely be no changes made on those fronts. Currently, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and there don’t appear to be any plans to change that any time soon.

When Queen Elizabeth reportedly “insisted” on having Andrew escort her into the late Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service, she sent a strong message that he still has her support. As long as she rules, the gesture seemingly said, Prince Andrew will still have a place at her side. Whether that will hold true after her older son Prince Charles takes the throne remains to be seen.

