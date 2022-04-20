How Is Queen Elizabeth Related To King George III From ‘Hamilton’?

The British monarchy has been a topic of conversation for almost as many years as it has existed. All members of the royal family are connected, whether it’s by blood or marriage. So, how exactly are Queen Elizabeth and King George III related?

The Royals Are Related In Two Different Ways

Royal family trees are a bit more complicated than normal ones, and the queen’s relation to King George III is no exception. She is related to him in two different ways: as his great-great-great-great granddaughter and as his great-great-great-granddaughter.

King George III was married to Princess Charlotte, a member of German royalty. The couple had six daughters and nine sons, one of whom was Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. He married Princess Victoria, another member of the German royal family. Their daughter, Queen Victoria, went on to be one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the UK. She was succeeded by her son, King Edward VII, who was succeeded by his son, George V. After him came his son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne, handing it over to his brother—and Queen Elizabeth’s father—George VI. This makes King George III the queen’s great-great-great-great-grandfather.

However, this is not the only way the two are related. One of George and Charlotte’s other sons was Prince Adolphus. His daughter, Princess Mary Adelaide, was mother to Princess Mary of Teck. She married George V and served as Queen Consort. The couple had two sons, Edward VIII and George VI, making her Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother.

It’s not surprising that the queen is related to George III in two different ways. The British monarchy has a long history of intermarriage among the European royalty, especially in Germany. They were restricted by the ruling that they could only marry fellow members of royalty and titled individuals; it’s only in the last few years that the British royal family could marry “commoners.”

King George III’s Military History, Struggles With Mental Illness

So, what do we know about the queen’s great-great-great and great-great-great-grandfather? George III was the king of Great Britain and of Ireland from 1760 to 1801. That year, the two nations were united, and he ruled as king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland until his death in 1820.

The monarch was on the throne for a lot of military conflicts on continents all over the world, including Europe, Africa, North and South America, and Asia. The most famous conflict King George was involved in was undoubtedly the Revolutionary War.

The Americans won the war, and the UK lost the colonies. George III might have lost that war, but his troops managed to defeat French leader Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo. As George III continued his reign, it became apparent to those close to him that he was suffering from a mental illness. Historians today hypothesize that the king had bipolar disorder or the blood disease porphyria, but the cause of his manic episodes is still unknown.

The British monarchy’s family tree is extremely tangled, with many people related to each other in a multitude of different ways. It’s interesting to trace how today’s royal family is directly related to the kings and queens of the past.

