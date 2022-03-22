What The Royal Family’s Diet Choices Say About Them: From Queen Elizabeth To Kate Middleton

The British royal family might be drowning in jewels and designer fashions, but their diets are surprisingly relatable. The royal family, as we already know, has a long list of foods they avoid, but what they do eat says a lot about who they are as people. From Kate Middleton to Prince Harry, we’ve got the scoop on what the royals’ favorite meals mean.

Behavioral expert Darren Stanton, a former police officer with the Derbyshire police who gained a reputation in the U.K. as the “Human Lie Detector” after appearing on a number of local TV programs and talk shows, spoke with Coffee Friend about our favorite royals’ diets. According to Stanton, who has a degree in psychology, there’s a lot that can be learned about the royal family’s personalities from their favorite meals.

Queen Elizabeth

Cereal, toast with marmalade, kippers, fresh fish and vegetables, Earl Gray tea

Stanton claimed Queen Elizabeth’s love of kippers likely harkens back to her childhood. “Kippers for breakfast were a traditional choice during the war and she would have been introduced to them by her father no doubt.” Stanton also commented on the queen’s avoidance of garlic.

“It’s common etiquette not to have garlic or spice on your breath when interacting with other leaders or important figures and it shows the Queen has a consideration for others, as well as the willingness to uphold the highest standard.”

Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Charles: Eggs and organic foods



Camilla Parker Bowles: Spicy and garlic-laden foods, fresh homegrown vegetables

Prince Charles, Stanton insisted, “has a very simple palette, enjoying eggs for breakfast,” while his wife Camilla Parker Bowles tends to enjoy “spicier food and especially garlic – despite members of the Royal family usually choosing to avoid it.” While some might think these traits would clash, Stanton claimed this was proof of Charles and Parker Bowles’ compatibility.

“The differences in their food tastes could be reflective of their different personalities and how one complements the others,” he said, adding, “While Charles is more regimented in nature, Camilla isn’t afraid to take risks but that doesn’t stop the pair from having fun and genuinely enjoying each other’s company. Such differences seem to be what makes their marriage work so well.”

Prince William And Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton: Porridge, curry, homemade family recipes, raw foods, matcha smoothies, plant-based lunches



Prince William: Likes to grill/barbecue food

Kate Middleton’s favorite foods are an eclectic mix of old British standards, like curry and sticky toffee pudding, as well as new food trends, like the raw food diet or adding matcha to her coffee.

“Kate’s food tastes could suggest why she is arguably one of the most popular Royal family members, she is in touch with what the masses like, she can relate to them and them to her,” Stanton explained.

Prince William, meanwhile, is more partial to barbecue, which Stanton claims is an unsurprising trait of a future king. He argued that “running a family barbecue means you like to take charge and aren’t afraid to be the one who makes all the decisions – traits he will no doubt need and rely on when it comes to being king.”

This is yet another example of a highly compatible royal couple, Stanton continued. “A barbecue is often no-frills, very homely and serves up hearty foods, what you see is what you get.” Stanton went on to add, “This is psychologically quite consistent with Kate, so this could be why she and William are a couple totally matched and in pretty much every way.”

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Harry: No longer pizza and fast food, healthier foods like quinoa and kale, traditional Sunday roast



Meghan: Vegan/gluten-free meals in the week, likes oatmeal with banana, hot water and lemon, homemade pastas, parmesan cheese, roasted chicken

Prince Harry’s tastes have changed drastically since his bachelor days. Before marrying Meghan Markle in 2018, it was believed that Harry preferred pizza and other fast food treats, but he’s more likely to be seen snacking on healthier alternatives now that he’s a married man and father of two.

“In recent years,” Stanton insisted, “it’s reported Harry has ditched junk food, including pizza, and is now embracing the Californian lifestyle by eating healthier foods, like plenty of fruit, and sipping on green smoothies.”

Stanton went on to say that this change was seemingly brought on by Markle, but that’s not to say that the red-haired prince hasn’t also been an influence on his American wife. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoys dining on pasta and parmesan cheese, though she apparently goes both vegan and gluten-free during the week.

On the weekend, however, she enjoys indulging in the foods she’d usually avoid, which Stanton says “demonstrates her ability to be flexible and have fun while still maintaining discipline.”

While Harry’s diet definitely changed after he met Markle, he still took some traditions from his homeland with him when moving across the pond to California. That includes his love of a Sunday roast, which has reportedly led to him and Markle cooking roasted chicken together.

“A typically British dish, not only is this reflective of a home connection he still holds dear, suggesting he misses parts of his life back in the UK, but also signifies how Harry chases feelings of nostalgia too,” Stanton explains. The two have clearly influenced each other, which speaks to a strong bond between them.

