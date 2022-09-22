Who Is Queen Elizabeth Interred With At St. George’s Chapel?

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was a moment of worldwide mourning. Millions of people watched her funeral services at Westminster Abbey and burial at St. George’s Chapel. However, did you know she’s not the first royal to be interred at the Windsor church?

Who Else Is Buried At St. George’s Chapel?

The queen was famously very close to her family, so it’s unsurprising that she chose to be buried alongside them. Queen Elizabeth was interred in the King George VI Memorial Chapel with her father, King George VI, her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret. Her husband, Prince Philip, was also buried in the Memorial Chapel.

They are not the only royals who were interred at the church. The Royal Vault holds Kings George III, George IV, William IV, and George V. In another part of the church, you can find the graves of King Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour.

The altar is home to some of the oldest graves in the church, including George Plantagenet, Duke of Bedford, who died in 1479; King Edward IV, who died in 1483; and King Henry VI, who died in 1471. St. George’s Chapel isn’t the only place a member of the royal family can be buried, but many monarchs choose to be interred at the chapel.

The Royal Weddings At St. George’s

It’s no surprise that St. George’s Chapel has a long history. The church was founded in the 14th century by King Edward III and became the official church of the Order of the Garter. Various monarchs have changed and updated the layout of the church over the years, adding burial vaults and additional space.

St. George’s Chapel has also hosted plenty of royal weddings. Some of the most famous couples to tie the knot at the church include Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks.

St. George’s Chapel was closed for the queen’s funeral services, but the church is typically open to the public. Mourners and fans of the royal will have their chance to visit her grave and pay their respects to the beloved monarch.

