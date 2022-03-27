Why Queen Elizabeth Forbid The Royal Family From Playing This American Board Game

The royal family has a lot of rules and regulations to follow, from what to wear, to how to behave in certain situations. However, did you know that Queen Elizabeth has forbidden her family members from playing a certain board game?

Why The Royals Don’t Play Monopoly

Believe it or not, the royal family has been banned from playing Monopoly. So, what reason could the queen possibly have for outlawing an innocent board game? Surprisingly, it’s for a very relatable reason.

According to Express, Queen Elizabeth has banished Monopoly because her family members get too competitive when playing and things can get out of hand. Many other families have this very same issue.

The Daily Telegraph has also reported on the Monopoly ban. In 2008, Prince Andrew received the board game as a gift during a royal function. He had to turn it down, due to the queen’s disapproval of the game.

“In December 2008, Prince Andrew attended Leeds Building Society’s newly refurbished Albion Street headquarters. Before he left the Duke of York was given the property board game Monopoly to mark his visit,” Express wrote about the occasion. “However, Andrew had to politely decline the game as he reportedly revealed: ‘We are not allowed to play Monopoly at home.’ The Daily Telegraph reported Andrew explained the game could cause arguments within the family, as ‘it gets too vicious.'”

Other Things The Queen Has Banned

This isn’t the only seemingly innocent thing Queen Elizabeth has outlawed among her family members. According to royal sources, the queen has banned words like “couch,” “restroom,” and “fragrance.” She prefers those around her to say “sofa,” “lavatory,” and “scent,” respectively.

The queen has outlawed certain foods from being served at royal functions or in her residences. Guests looking for seafood, garlic, or sandwiches with crusts will be disappointed; Queen Elizabeth has made it known that those foods are not to be served.

The list of things royal family members can and cannot do is very long. For example, female members of the royal family should always wear nude stockings when wearing a dress or skirt. They also can’t wear brightly colored nail polish: only nude shades. All royals are forbidden from taking selfies with the public, too.

However, just because Queen Elizabeth doesn’t like the competitive side it brings out in her family, that doesn’t mean they can never play Monopoly. With the royals scattered around the United Kingdom — and Prince Harry and his family in Los Angeles — there might be any number of unapproved Monopoly games going on among the members of the royal family.

