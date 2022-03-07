Apparently, Queen Elizabeth Made Bombshell Decision About Camilla Parker Bowles Years Ago

Queen Elizabeth shocked the world this year when she announced Camilla Parker Bowles will ascend to the title of Queen Consort. Some royal experts believe the decision was reached years ago. Here’s what’s going on.

The Five-Year Plan

Elizabeth’s public support of Bowles must have caused Prince Charles to breathe an immense sigh of relief. Imagine if it had been Charles who gifted his wife the title of Queen Consort. The news quashed any lingering doubt over how the queen feels about her daughter-in-law. Rumors still swirl over fights and feuds, but Bowles and Elizabeth are obviously on good terms.

Any major decision like this will not have come suddenly. Fox News reports Elizabeth actually made her decision some time ago. The executive producer of True Royalty TV Kerene Barefield shed some light on the decision: “Camilla has done a lot of good for the royal family. She’s always been there for Prince Charles. And I’m being told that everyone believes this is the right decision.”

Angela Levin is currently writing a book on Bowles, and she told Barefield, “This decision was actually made five years ago between the queen and Prince Charles…it’s only recently, in February, that it was announced to the public.” This means the queen would have made this promise before Prince Andrew got sued for pedophilia, before Prince Philip died, and before Meghan Markle married into the family.

Bowles Has Pulled her Weight

Bowles had to work her way into Elizabeth’s good graces, but Barefield says, “Everyone who’s worked with her has all said she’s a lovely person.” It sounds like any lingering resentment over the end of Princess Diana’s marriage has dissipated.

Is This Accurate?

It’s tough to trust any royal experts since the royal family is such an exclusive community. That being said, there’s no way Elizabeth would have made this huge announcement without discussing it with someone first. If she did make her decision so far in advance, she did a darn good job of keeping it under wraps.

The fallout of Elizabeth’s decision remains to be seen. Many critics are now targeting Prince Harry over his silence on the announcement. He doesn’t have social media and isn’t in the habit of publicly announcing anything. Of course, if he really wanted to make a statement it wouldn’t be that hard. However, there has never been a hint of hatred between Harry and his stepmother.

Whether Elizabeth made her decision five years ago or five weeks ago won’t change the future. Bowles will someday be crowned Queen.

